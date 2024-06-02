Previous
standing out in a crowd by jackies365
Photo 2347

standing out in a crowd

our last graduation for this year. my great nephew Blake. headed for Arizona State University.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
