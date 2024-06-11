Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2353
still painting every day
just little bits but it beats a screen all the time. trying to read more too😊
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4350
photos
113
followers
72
following
644% complete
View this month »
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
11th June 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It is so beautiful!
June 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's so simple and lovely
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close