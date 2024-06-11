Previous
still painting every day by jackies365
Photo 2353

still painting every day

just little bits but it beats a screen all the time. trying to read more too😊
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It is so beautiful!
June 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's so simple and lovely
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise