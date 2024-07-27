Previous
Next
I've been waiting for this face by jackies365
Photo 2377

I've been waiting for this face

finally found it
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
An excellent portrait and perfect in b&w!!
July 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
That face has stories to tell. Excellent portrait. Fav
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing portrait. In B&W the eyes are stunning!
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise