Previous
Photo 2378
shooting with the masters
Camera club meetup. My 70-200 was no match for the big lenses surrounding me. Learned some stuff though and it was a beautiful night!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
3
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice timing
July 28th, 2024
Simply Amanda
I often get lens envy!
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful capture. The composition is fabulous.
July 28th, 2024
