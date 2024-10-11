Previous
a day at the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima by jackies365
a day at the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima

The only building left partially standing at the hypocenter of the atomic bomb. This was definitely a sobering day.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

jackie edwards

