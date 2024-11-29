Previous
The Ambassador Bridge by jackies365
Photo 2419

The Ambassador Bridge

Detroit has been hit with some snow and pretty cold temps. Still did a photowalk the day after Thanksgiving.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
662% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact