Photo 2422
gingerbread never was...
part of our holiday traditions, but my grandson really likes it so I bake.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄🥰
December 27th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
thank you Joe! Hope your Christmas was wonderful!
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition
December 27th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
@corinnec
thank you!
December 27th, 2024
