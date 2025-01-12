Previous
Lighting workshop by jackies365
Lighting workshop

One of our very accomplished photowalk group members offered a lighting workshop to us. It was free of charge and he provided two models ( who may have gotten some headshots out of it by him) it was extremely informative and lots of fun!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Corinne
Beautiful light and models
January 14th, 2025  
Annie D
fabulous!
January 14th, 2025  
