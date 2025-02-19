Previous
a beautiful Detroit sunrise by jackies365
Photo 2432

a beautiful Detroit sunrise

on my way in to volunteer. wish I could have watched a little longer but my shift was about to start. glad I got to see this! shooting square crop with an 18mm TT Artisans lens. manual focus 😳
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
