Photo 2432
a beautiful Detroit sunrise
on my way in to volunteer. wish I could have watched a little longer but my shift was about to start. glad I got to see this! shooting square crop with an 18mm TT Artisans lens. manual focus 😳
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
