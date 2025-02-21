Previous
snow by jackies365
Photo 2432

snow

We've finally had a fair amount of snow in Michigan. These daisies never got cut back and are struggling to keep their heads up above it!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
They add a lot of interest with their scraggy shapes. :)
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact