meet Flynn and Milo

these are my grandsons. I only found out a little while ago that my son and his girlfriend were pregnant and that it was twin boys. my son and I have had a strained relationship for quite some time so that is the reason for the very late notice. then, these two decided to make their entrance 7 weeks early by c-section. nicu is their home for a good while. today I got to see and hold them for the first time since I was leaving for my Savannah trip the morning they were born. I was heartbroken to leave, trust me. my family and the parents convinced me to go, it was a short trip so I did but I could hardly wait to get back and meet them. I wasn't able to see them the day they were born because they also waited til shortly after midnight to arrive. things are good now for my son and myself. I'm thinking God took quite a leap in repairing our relationship. but, prayers answered and these guys are the best part of the bargain!