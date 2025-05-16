Sign up
Photo 2449
kid life
all I can say is that our Elsie embodies what it means to be a kid. the peace sign is a new addition when posing. I hope it's a lifelong mantra. ✌️
16th May 2025
16th May 25
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Corinne
ace
Cute
May 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a little cutie - and the light on her face is fabulous
May 19th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait of this cute little girl
May 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 19th, 2025
Lisa V.
Great capture of her spirit.
May 19th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Peace be with you too,Elsie☮️❤️
May 19th, 2025
