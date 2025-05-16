Previous
kid life by jackies365
all I can say is that our Elsie embodies what it means to be a kid. the peace sign is a new addition when posing. I hope it's a lifelong mantra. ✌️
jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Corinne ace
Cute
May 19th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a little cutie - and the light on her face is fabulous
May 19th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait of this cute little girl
May 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 19th, 2025  
Lisa V.
Great capture of her spirit.
May 19th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Peace be with you too,Elsie☮️❤️
May 19th, 2025  
