Previous
Photo 2450
some of Detroit's finest
happened to be on a photowalk as they came blaring down the street. always pray they are safe. so very grateful for them!
17th May 2025
17th May 25
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
2450
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th May 2025 3:00pm
