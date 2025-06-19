Previous
once upon a time... by jackies365
once upon a time...

happened upon a wedding at the conservatory. offered to take some shots with their cell phones then asked if I could take some with my camera
jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
