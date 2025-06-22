Previous
recuperation by jackies365
Photo 2452

recuperation

my husband had surgery. painting mostly out of boredom while he recuperates. doing better each day. it's very hot in much of the US so I was thunking of the beach🙂🏖
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Cool drawing,wishing your hubby a speedy recovery 🥰⭐️
June 22nd, 2025  
jackie edwards ace
@joemuli thank you!
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact