Photo 2452
recuperation
my husband had surgery. painting mostly out of boredom while he recuperates. doing better each day. it's very hot in much of the US so I was thunking of the beach🙂🏖
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd June 2025 5:23pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
Cool drawing,wishing your hubby a speedy recovery 🥰⭐️
June 22nd, 2025
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
thank you!
June 23rd, 2025
