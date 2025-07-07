Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2457
Tim teaches
Three of us are co-teaching a cell phone photography class at the bridge housing complex I volunteer at.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4476
photos
107
followers
70
following
673% complete
View this month »
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th July 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close