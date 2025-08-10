Previous
first gallery showing by jackies365
Photo 2465

first gallery showing

a show based on cars in conjunction with the Woodward Dream Cruise, a huge car cruise event held annually for over 20 years.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Brian ace
Very interesting
August 13th, 2025  
