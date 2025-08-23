Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
Smile!
A beautiful young lady from my son's roller skating event😊
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4486
photos
104
followers
67
following
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer
ace
Wow, she has such a beautiful smile. Gorgeous capture of her.
August 24th, 2025
