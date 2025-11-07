Sign up
Photo 2470
Before it becomes bare
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Liz Gooster
ace
Such dramatic colours. Great seasonal shot.
November 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done!
November 8th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Stunning on black. Beautiful 🤩
November 8th, 2025
Simply Amanda
That lighting. Magic!
November 8th, 2025
