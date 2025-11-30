Sign up
Previous
Photo 2475
the remains of the days
three Thanksgiving related meals and I'm toast! tired but blessed. an early December snow storm provided very bright backlight so I am offering up this high key image of my few remaining flowers.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4494
photos
102
followers
66
following
678% complete
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th November 2025 10:30am
Privacy
Public
JackieR
ace
Beautiful high key
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! fav
December 1st, 2025
