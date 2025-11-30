Previous
the remains of the days by jackies365
Photo 2475

the remains of the days

three Thanksgiving related meals and I'm toast! tired but blessed. an early December snow storm provided very bright backlight so I am offering up this high key image of my few remaining flowers.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful high key
December 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! fav
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact