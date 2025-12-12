Previous
Oz by jackies365
Photo 2479

Oz

Shot.of.the new, but ever changing, skyline of Detroit.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gosh a scary view to me but amazing photography!
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact