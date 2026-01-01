Previous
Happy New Year! by jackies365
Photo 2480

Happy New Year!

from our small town ball drop. first outing after the flu hit me hard at Christmas. better now. cute group of very friendly kids 😊 great way to start the new year!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
