On US 12 by jackies365
Photo 2484

On US 12

just a tree in a field
17th January 2026

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details

JackieR
This is such a lovely composition
January 21st, 2026  
Tim L
Just a tree ? You're under-selling yourself, Jackie. This is magnificent. The way you have used the space, the balance of contrast, love it.
January 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Aw , so poignant , but a lovely b/w edit and composition ! fav
January 21st, 2026  
