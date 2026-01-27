Previous
Alpheus Starkey Williams by jackies365
Photo 2487

Alpheus Starkey Williams

On Belle Isle, an island between Detroit and Windsor, atands this statue at a crossroads in the park. I was met with a white-out snow squall while driving the park which enveloped everything until you were quite close.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
681% complete

