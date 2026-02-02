Previous
It's been a very snowy winter by jackies365
It's been a very snowy winter

I always feel bad for firstbresponders or anyone who has to deal with the cold and snow. Bless them for doing what they do
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

jackie edwards

JackieR ace
An interesting capture.
February 7th, 2026  
