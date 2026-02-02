Sign up
Photo 2490
It's been a very snowy winter
I always feel bad for firstbresponders or anyone who has to deal with the cold and snow. Bless them for doing what they do
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4510
photos
101
followers
66
following
682% complete
JackieR
ace
An interesting capture.
February 7th, 2026
