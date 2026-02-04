Previous
fragmented by jackies365
Photo 2490

fragmented

a bit of collage. not sure it's my thing.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
February 4th, 2026  
