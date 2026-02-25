Sign up
Photo 2497
In memoriam
We attended a memorial of sorts for our friend. Held at a lical bar. Probably 300 to 400 people came, maybe more. There was laughing and crying, and he would have been ok woth all of it💙
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
