In memoriam by jackies365
Photo 2497

In memoriam

We attended a memorial of sorts for our friend. Held at a lical bar. Probably 300 to 400 people came, maybe more. There was laughing and crying, and he would have been ok woth all of it💙
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
684% complete

