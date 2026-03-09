Previous
fog on film by jackies365
Photo 2504

fog on film

Kodak Ultramax 400
I am happy that I fixed the light leaks by replacing the seals on my Contax 139q. I did it myself.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Peter Dulis ace
Moody
March 10th, 2026  
