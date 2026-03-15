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Previous
Photo 2506
St. Patrick's Day festivities!
not sure this Boston Terrier was as excited as the human revellers🙃
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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2
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th March 2026 11:42am
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Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! love it !! he really isn't in the mood , is he !!
March 16th, 2026
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