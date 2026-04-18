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Previous
Photo 2512
Spring in Michigan
today went from blue skies and white puffy clouds to rain and snow all while in the 40's during mu hour and a half drive to the thumb for a funeral. Pure Michigan. (you may notice some rain drops on the tulips😊🌷)
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th April 2026 6:26pm
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Joan
ace
Beautiful composition.
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful still life
April 20th, 2026
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