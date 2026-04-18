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Spring in Michigan by jackies365
Photo 2512

Spring in Michigan

today went from blue skies and white puffy clouds to rain and snow all while in the 40's during mu hour and a half drive to the thumb for a funeral. Pure Michigan. (you may notice some rain drops on the tulips😊🌷)
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
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Photo Details

Joan ace
Beautiful composition.
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful still life
April 20th, 2026  
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