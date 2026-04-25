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Photo 2514
Masters class
My great niece, second in on the right, is graduating with her Masters in Speech Pathology. Did a shoot with her friends all graduating from the same program. Cheers to great success in your field ladies!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
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365
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NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th April 2026 1:50pm
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Jennifer
ace
A lovely shot of these beautiful girls. Well done to them all, hope they all succeed in whatever they do. Love the matching poses.
April 28th, 2026
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