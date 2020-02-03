Sign up
Photo 861
car b&w
for the challenge
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
3
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
406
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
861
5
3
1
2017 2018 and 2019
NIKON D750
3rd February 2020 6:24am
Tags
bw-49
April
ace
I know it's exhaust, but that mistiness adds so much to the image! Nicely composed...great mix of soft and hard.
February 4th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Excellent capture
February 4th, 2020
Debra
ace
Nice capture...the exhaust really adds to it
February 4th, 2020
