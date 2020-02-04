Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 862
not rollin'
my son skates and is sponsored by a company...these are their newest line so he gets a pair for free but he still favors his old ones...
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
2
1
jackie edwards
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2817
photos
132
followers
75
following
236% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th February 2020 6:35pm
kali
brings back childhood memories! when i used to visit my grandparents they had my Uncle's old roller skates and i used to strap them on and skate up and down the driveway, they had metal wheels and made such a din!
February 6th, 2020
amyK
Nice shot
February 6th, 2020
