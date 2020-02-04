Previous
not rollin' by jackies365
Photo 862

not rollin'

my son skates and is sponsored by a company...these are their newest line so he gets a pair for free but he still favors his old ones...
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
236% complete

kali ace
brings back childhood memories! when i used to visit my grandparents they had my Uncle's old roller skates and i used to strap them on and skate up and down the driveway, they had metal wheels and made such a din!
February 6th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice shot
February 6th, 2020  
