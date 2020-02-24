Sign up
Photo 864
auditions...
got to see a women's choral group auditions for solos at a local coffee house. this is a friend's daughter. takes a lot of courage. she is also a member of their a cappella group who did one song...very impressive!
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2838
photos
131
followers
75
following
236% complete
View this month »
