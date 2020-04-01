retired

today was the official first day of my husband's retirement though he's been off work for two weeks because of the plant shutdowns. yesterday he would have taken his final walk-around to say goodbye to his co-workers but that won't likely happen anytime soon if at all. He worked for Ford Motor for almost 46 years. Ford was very good to us and he was very good to Ford. onto our new normal! (wanted to take a photo of him today but he wasn't up for it so this is one I shot a couple of years ago. he hasn't changed much...still handsome!)