Previous
Next
goodbye BD by jackies365
Photo 907

goodbye BD

told you I'd get a photo of you one day. sorry it was on the day we had to say goodbye...at least for now. one of the truly good, giving humans.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise