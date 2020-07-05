Sign up
Photo 914
water for birds
glad they have the lake to keep them cool...so many 90+degree days strung together and no rain in sight for a bit yet.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
3010
photos
132
followers
82
following
250% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th July 2020 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
