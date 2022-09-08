Previous
downtown by jackies365
Photo 1149

downtown

the downtown area near my mom's home. after a long day with her and hospice we had some dinner and driving out from there this marquee needed a photo with the lensbaby. funny how photography helps one through so many of life's situations.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

jackie edwards

*lynn ace
Love this photo. Thinking of you and your mom.
September 9th, 2022  
