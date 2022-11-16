Sign up
Photo 1162
not so easy...
to photograph your own fingerprint. maybe next time I would lay my hand in some cloth or any other soft padding.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4013
photos
127
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th November 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what great detail!
November 18th, 2022
