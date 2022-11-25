Previous
and so it begins by jackies365
Photo 1165

and so it begins

bought some greens for the mantle at the local Trader Joe's. playing catch up with life. life is winning.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
