Photo 1176
someone had to supervise
Brooks insisted on helping dad and bapa install the new thermostat. fully outfitted in his tool belt and safety glasses. he's my heart.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st March 2023 1:05pm
