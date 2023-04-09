Previous
baby no more... by jackies365
baby no more...

Elsie has gone from baby to toddler at lightning speed. some of the things she does are beyond toddler. she just gets it. independent and observant on Easter Sunday.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Milanie ace
Another one to save - she's really adorable! Great in b&w
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot a real keeper nice in b & w
April 11th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰⭐️
April 11th, 2023  
