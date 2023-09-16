Previous
Meet Tammy by jackies365
Meet Tammy

Stranger #47. From Detroit, spent some time in Grand Rapids, heading to California by bus today. Safe travels Tammy, thanks for the hug. 🫂
jackie edwards

A lovely image of Tammy
