Photo 411
bufflehead
two of these showed up at the lake today. looked them up and these rather petite ducks are buffleheads. they dive underwater when they eat and spend quite a bit of time down there. kind of a disappearing act...so cute!
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
Tags
duck
