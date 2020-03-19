Previous
bufflehead by jackies365
Photo 411

bufflehead

two of these showed up at the lake today. looked them up and these rather petite ducks are buffleheads. they dive underwater when they eat and spend quite a bit of time down there. kind of a disappearing act...so cute!
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

jackie edwards

