Previous
Next
some photos have been printed by jackies365
Photo 436

some photos have been printed

got the photos I sent off to print from the wedding in June. learning a bit about printing from a very helpful lab. had several printed just to see how they look before committing to any kind of book. we shall see...
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise