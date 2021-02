messing around with 2

so I have three photos today. two I messed with a bit and the third is pretty straight forward in the post processing department. always start to play when I'm bored. cold continues so I tried another go at freezing bubbles. this was on the head of a small flashlight. I think with a more powerful one in the dark this could be a great technique...then again, maybe not. if I get the oomph to do more bubbles at night I may give it a try!