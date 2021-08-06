Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 461
under the bridge
for the black and white challenge - decisive moment. ran a bit to get this one as I saw the man and boat coming...
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3549
photos
142
followers
83
following
126% complete
View this month »
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
Latest from all albums
1758
1057
1759
1760
1058
461
1059
1761
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th August 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-64
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close