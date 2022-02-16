Previous
intimidation??? by jackies365
intimidation???

well it wasn't good enough, my niece's team won and will be going to the Catholic League Championships on Saturday!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Sharon Lee ace
better luck next time
February 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
wishing them good luck!
February 18th, 2022  
