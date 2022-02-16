Sign up
Photo 468
intimidation???
well it wasn't good enough, my niece's team won and will be going to the Catholic League Championships on Saturday!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
2
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3721
photos
135
followers
84
following
Sharon Lee
ace
better luck next time
February 18th, 2022
Annie D
ace
wishing them good luck!
February 18th, 2022
