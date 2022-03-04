Previous
Next
no sea horses but... by jackies365
Photo 469

no sea horses but...

seagulls! a bit tongue in cheek for this one as I will never see those kinds of horses! for the artist challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46263/fine-artist-challenge-jonathan-chritchley
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely minimalist
March 5th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@amyk thanks Amy! hope you are feeling well!
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise