Photo 469
no sea horses but...
seagulls! a bit tongue in cheek for this one as I will never see those kinds of horses! for the artist challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46263/fine-artist-challenge-jonathan-chritchley
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
3
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2022 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-chritchley
amyK
ace
Nicely minimalist
March 5th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@amyk
thanks Amy! hope you are feeling well!
March 5th, 2022
