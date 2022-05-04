Previous
Next
creased by jackies365
Photo 471

creased

trying a texture
Glued paper photo created by vector_corp - www.freepik.com
4th May 2022 4th May 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
so pretty
May 6th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
@sugarmuser not sure about the texture, makes it look like you took a photo of a poster
May 6th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@sugarmuser I think that is what I was going for...added some shadowing along the crease lines to try to make it look as though it were a folded photo
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise