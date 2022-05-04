Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 471
creased
trying a texture
Glued paper photo created by vector_corp - www.freepik.com
4th May 2022
4th May 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3800
photos
131
followers
86
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Latest from all albums
1928
1929
1930
23
24
1931
1116
471
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th May 2022 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
so pretty
May 6th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
not sure about the texture, makes it look like you took a photo of a poster
May 6th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@sugarmuser
I think that is what I was going for...added some shadowing along the crease lines to try to make it look as though it were a folded photo
May 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close